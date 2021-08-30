TTV Poland Picks Up Media Ranch’s ‘The Things My Dad Failed To Teach Me’

Media Ranch confirmed a production deal with TTV Poland for its format The Things My Dad Failed To Teach Me.

Currently in production, the Polish adaptation will air on TTV Poland in the fall. The celebrity reality lifestyle format follows a celebrity who returns to his childhood home to learn skills from his father.

Originally created by Danish production company Laud People for TV 2 Denmark, the show is in production for its second season. The format was also picked up in Norway, and it is in development in the Netherlands.

Sophie Ferron, president and founder of Media Ranch, commented, “Media Ranch is thrilled about the production deal with TTV Poland that PRO5 Media’s Malgorzata Gudel, our Warsaw representative, closed for The Things My Dad Failed to Teach Me – a fun, heart-warming program. This is an original Danish (TV 2) program that nearly doubled TV 2’s share last Fall, and we expect Polish audiences to embrace it well.”

Lau Rabjerg-Eriksen, CEO of Laud People, remarked, “We at Laud People are excited that our format now is travelling the world with great help from Media Ranch. It is truly a special, family-bonding project, with a premise that has such widespread appeal. We are confident that viewers in other countries will embrace the format too.”

Lidia Kazan, programming director of TTV channel, added, “We are happy to be in production with The Things My Dad Failed to Teach Me as it shares matters and values important for our audience. This is a wonderful entertaining family program which we hope to be as big a hit in Poland as it was in Denmark.”