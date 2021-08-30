Series Mania Announces ‘Red Rainbow’ As Winner For Best Project Award

Series Mania Forum announced Russian period drama series Red Rainbow as the winner of the annual Co-Pro Pitching Sessions.

Based on a true story set in 1979, Red Rainbow follows three young gay activists from West Berlin who are invited to Moscow on an official visit. Although they are thrilled to see the country of their socialist dreams, they didn’t realize that being gay is a crime there.

The jury was led by Polly Williams, managing director of Federation UK, and included Indiana Productions’ Daniel Campos Pavoncelli, France Télévisions’ Sened Dhab, RTV’s Mar Diaz, and Masha’s Maria Feldman.

Williams remarked, “We were incredibly impressed with all of the pitches, yet it was the strong story and LGBTQIA+ elements of Red Rainbow that helped us to reach an unanimous decision. The pitch was very original and at the heart of the story was a warmth. This is a narrative that is still very relevant today and a story that definitely needs to be told.”

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, stated, “The Co-Pro Pitching Sessions are one of the most anticipated part of the Series Mania Forum. We are delighted to be giving the €50,000 prize to Alexander and Matt for their wonderful period drama Red Rainbow. With its LGBTQIA+ theme, it is stories like this that will help build awareness. I have no doubt this series will soon find the perfect partners, and this once again confirms that Series Mania is the place where series begin.”