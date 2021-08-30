Roberto Andò’s ‘The Hidden Child’ Closes Venice International Film Fest

The world premiere of Roberto Andò’s The Hidden Child (Il Bambino Nascosto) will close the Venice International Film Festival on September 11, 2021.

Part of the festival’s out-of-competition official selection, the film is an adaptation of Andò’s 2020 novel. The film tells a story about a young boy named Ciro who witnesses an execution. Sought out by the local criminal organization, his family, and his whole community, he finds shelter in the apartment of an elderly man, Gabriele. While the two try to get along with each other, Gabriele starts making risky decisions that could lead to either death or freedom for them.

The Hidden Child stars Silvio Orlando and Giuseppe Pirozzi, alongside a cast that includes Lino Musella and Salvatore Striano.