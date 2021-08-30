DISCOP Kigali Sees Early Success In Exhibit Registration

DISCOP Kigali announced that more than 300 international delegates have signed up for the three-day market, with exhibit space nearly sold out.

The market will focus on content distribution and co-production aimed at Sub-Saharan Africa. Confirmed exhibitors include AfrikaToon, BBC, Global Agency, ViacomCBS, Televisa, WarnerMedia, Dick Clark Productions, and others.

DISCOP Kigali also partnered with the Mashariki African Film Festival to highlight young African creators and match projects with international audiovisual stakeholders.

Tresor Sengha, founder and president of Mashariki, stated, “In the aftermath of the pandemic, the entertainment content creation industry is turning a new page in Africa. Creators are leveraging the continent’s rich culture to create authentic content that can better travel the world.”

DISCOP Kigali is set to take place from December 12-14, 2021, in Kigali, Rwanda.