TLN Media Airs FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers

TLN Media Group will continue its coverage of European national soccer teams with multilingual broadcasts of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

The broadcasts include six qualifying matches from September 1-8, 2021, with additional eight qualifiers in October and November. The coverage kicks off with Portugal up against the Republic of Ireland.

The Italian-, Spanish-, and Portuguese-language coverage will air across three TLN Media Group TV channels: TLN TV, Mediaset Italia, and Univision Canada.