TLN Media Group will continue its coverage of European national soccer teams with multilingual broadcasts of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.
The broadcasts include six qualifying matches from September 1-8, 2021, with additional eight qualifiers in October and November. The coverage kicks off with Portugal up against the Republic of Ireland.
The Italian-, Spanish-, and Portuguese-language coverage will air across three TLN Media Group TV channels: TLN TV, Mediaset Italia, and Univision Canada.
