Starzplay Greenlights ‘Run the World’ S2

Starzplay gave the greenlight to the second season of Run the World.

Produced by Lionsgate Television, Run the World revolves around a group of smart and vibrant thirty-something Black women who live, work, and play in Harlem. Starring Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb, and Corbin Reid, the comedy series follows their career highs and lows, hookups and relationships, and their friendship.

Rachelle Williams joins the series as showrunner. She will also executive produce alongside Yvette Lee Bowser and series creator Leigh Davenport.

Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of STARZ, stated, “We are proud to bring fans another season of Run the World, which so strongly exemplifies our company’s commitment to narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences. We’re happy to have our incredibly talented cast and executive producers Yvette and Leigh set to return; and we’re thrilled to welcome Rachelle, who has an exciting vision for the second season, back in the Starz family leading as showrunner and executive producer.”