Series Mania Embraces In-Person Show

It was a beautiful in-person opening last night, August 26, in Lille, in the north of France, for the 12th annual Series Mania TV event. Last year, the Festival was held as a virtual event.

Presiding over a highly anticipated red carpet were Rodolphe Belmer, president of Series Mania, and Laurence Herzberg, founder and general director of the Festival, who welcomed personalities such as guest of honor Audra McDonald and husband Will Swenson, and the international jury presided by director-screenwriter-producer Hagai Levi, with showrunner Steven Canals, actress Zineb Triki, screenwriter-producer Mauricio Katz, actor Thibault de Montalambert, and actress Desirée Nosbusch. Welcomed attendees included showrunner Chris Brancato, writer and president of the Panorama Jury Florence Aubenas, actor Lucas Englender, actress Linh-Dan Pham, director Laïla Marrakech, former jury member and writer Delphine de Vigan, singers Shym and Keren Ann, and a bevy of French stars like Olivier Marchal, Sarah Mortensen, Bruno Solo.

And let’s not forget Delphine Ernotte-Cunci, CEO of France Télévisions; Bruno Patino, president of Arte GEIE and Arte France; Anne Holmes, head of National Drama at France Télévisions.

Also in attendance were also political figures such as Xavier Bertrand, president of the Hauts- de -France region, and Martine Aubry, mayor of Lille.