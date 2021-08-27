Paramount+ To Stream Second Season of ‘Your Honor’

Paramount+ confirmed that the second season of Your Honor will be available on the streamer in Latin America.

Produced by CBS Studios in association with KingSize Productions, the Showtime series stars Bryan Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run. What follows is a high-stake game of lies and deception. The 10-episode second season will resume in 2022.

Your Honor is based on Israeli series Kvodo created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach.

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group handles international distribution.