Coming Next from France Features Five Formats

The TV Division of UniFrance and Series Mania announced that the sixth edition of Coming Next from France will take place as part of Series Mania Forum.

Held on August 30, 2021, Coming Next from France will present five formats for international adaptation. The featured formats include Diana Boss by France tv distribution, Hashtag Boomer by Balanga; 6.30 pm by Lukarn, The Bureau by Federation Entertainment, and The Rope by Wild Bunch TV.

The presentations will take place on site in the Grand Palais in Lille, with a live broadcast for remote participants. Replay videos will be available on the Series Mania Forum website and on the Le Rendez-Vous Biarritz 2021 platform.

Sarah Hemar, deputy managing director in charge of Audiovisual and Digital at UniFrance, stated, “For about 10 years, French series have enjoyed growing interest internationally and have been more and more recognized at festivals. While program sales are on the up, the commercialization of formats remains an opportunity with room for further development.”

She added, “It is a real pleasure to support these French creations that cover so many genres and display such talent.”