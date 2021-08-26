Talos Films Inks Multi-Project Deal With Discovery+

Talos Films and Discovery+ signed a multi-project deal to produce true-crime content.

Talos Films previously collaborated with Discovery+ on Queen of Meth, which was released in May 2021. The expanded partnership will see the development of the limited series House of Hammer (w/t). The series will shed light on the personal and professional lives of the men in the family.

The second collaboration will be the limited series Tough Love Inc. The series is an exposé on the “troubled teen” industry of wilderness camps, “conversion” programs, and behavior modification facilities.

Jason Sarlanis, president of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming at Discovery, commented, “We’re excited to expand our successful partnership with the incredible storytellers at Talos Films on several new projects. These series are contemporary and urgent, with cases unfolding in real time. From the corruption and scandals within the Hammer dynasty to the critical need to shut down so-called behavioral health centers at the heart of the troubled teen industry, we’re proud to work with the talented team at Talos to bring these stories to our passionate true crime audience.”

Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs, co-presidents of Talos Films, added, “Talos Films is thrilled to expand on our long-standing relationship with Discovery. The upcoming documentaries are eye-opening accounts of some of the most topical stories of today. These projects are built upon unprecedented access to key insiders who reveal, first hand, never told before stories.”