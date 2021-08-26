HBO Max Orders Limited Series ‘Full Circle’

HBO Max picked up the new limited series Full Circle from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon.

Full Circle follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping. Secrets will come to the fore that connect multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City. The series is executive produced by Soderbergh, Solomon, and Casey Silver.

Soderbergh commented, “Even by Ed’s standards this is a complex narrative that manages to be both kaleidoscopic and intimate. Our task now is to assemble a great cast and make sure we execute at the level the scripts deserve.”

Joey Chavez, executive vice president of Original Drama at HBO Max, added, “We are thrilled to be working with Steven, Ed and Casey again after the masterful crime drama, No Sudden Move. This new limited series is full of twists and turns in the way only this team can do.”