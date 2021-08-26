Federation Entertainment Launch New U.K. Operation

Federation Entertainment partnered with former eOne executives to launch a new operation based in the U.K.

Headquartered in London, the new operation will be overseen by managing director Polly Williams and creative director Arielle Gottlieb. With a slate of projects in development, the new venture will develop, produce, and invest in drama content for TV and film. Williams and Gottlieb will also work with premium drama creators to bring more female-led content to Federation’s slate.

Williams previously served as head of Scripted for eOne, where during her tenure she developed RUN for HBO. Gottlieb formerly served as VP of Scripted. More recently, she developed Dublin Murders and script edited The Sister.

Pascal Breton, president of Federation Entertainment, commented, “The U.K. has always been on our radar, but it was crucial we secured the right kind of creative talent to steer this new operation. Both Polly and Arielle are dynamic executives with impressive track records who will be able to bring exceptional, original content into the company. We are absolutely delighted to welcome them to our ‘federation’ network.”

Williams added, “I am thrilled to be partnering with the brilliant Arielle in this new venture. We both think Federation is a very smart, exciting company. The opportunity to tap into their European networks with wonderful British writers and directors is very unique. Pascal and Lionel are incredibly inspiring and nimble, and we can’t wait to get going.”