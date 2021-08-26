American Film Market Moves Online For 2021 Edition

The Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA) announced that the American Film Market will proceed as an entirely online event in 2021.

AFM2021 Online will host Industry Offices, screenings, conferences, workshops, as well as the Networking Pavilion and LocationEXPO. Registration is now open for the online event, which will take place from November 1-5, 2021.

Michael Ryan, chairperson of IFTA and partner at GFM Films, stated, “We wish we could welcome the global industry back to Santa Monica but travel regulations, increased concerns about coronavirus variants around the world, and government restrictions on the ground prevent us from moving forward.”

Ryan continued, “However, IFTA is thrilled to host the market the industry expects – where no one will be excluded and all of our stakeholders can immerse themselves for five days dedicated to deal making, discovery, education, and reconnecting.”