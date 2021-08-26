About Premium Content Signs On Broadcasters For ‘The Unusual Suspects’

About Premium Content (APC) secured international broadcast partners for The Unusual Suspects.

Produced by Aquarius Films for SBS Australia, The Unusual Suspects is a female-led comedy heist drama. After a $16 million necklace is stolen from Roxanne Waters’ home, the ensuing investigation exposes cracks in Eastern Sydney’s sparkling façade. The series depicts an entertaining tale of empowerment and female friendship.

The Unusual Suspects has been picked up by Bell Media for Canada, Rialto in New Zealand, OCS in France, Filmin in Spain, AMC Networks International Southern Europe in Spain and Portugal, and Streamz and Proximus in Belgium. APC also recently signed on Hulu in the U.S.

The Unusual Suspects will premiere internationally as part of the “International Panorama” track at Series Mania.

Laurent Boissel and Emmanuelle Guilbart, joint-CEOs and co-founders at APC, stated, “The Unusual Suspects is a series with huge momentum and a rapidly expanding audience, thanks to our fantastic global network of partners. We are delighted to be announcing this on the eve of the project premiering internationally at the prestigious Series Mania festival in Lille.”