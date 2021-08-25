VIS Inks Exclusive Deal With Juan José Campanella

VIS, a division of ViacomCBS, entered an exclusive deal with writer and director Juan José Campanella.

Campanella, whose notable feature films include El Mismo Amor and El Secreto de Sus Ojos, will offer his talents and skills to write and produce content for VIS. This latest agreement follows the first-look deal between the VIS studio and Campanella’s production company 100 Bares Productions.

Through the former deal, Campanella developed Los Enviados, which will premiere on Paramount+ in Latin America. Season two of the series is currently in development. The series stars Luis Gerardo Méndez, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, and Irene Azuel.

JC Acosta, president of ViacomCBS International Studios and Networks Americas, stated, “We are thrilled to have such an amazing and talented writer and director like Juan José Campanella on board to write, produce, direct and provide consulting services for our studio under this agreement. Campanella’s vision, passion, and talent for innovative storytelling is unparalleled and we are honored and excited to be working with him in this new capacity.”

Campanella added, “This relationship has been a dream come true for me. We have worked with ViacomCBS for the last five years, and it’s been such a nurturing relationship. In JC Acosta, I found a great leader and it’s amazing to develop great projects with creative, committed, and fun people. I am sure many good things will come out of this partnership.”