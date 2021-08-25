SPI/FilmBox Launches Docustream In U.S. With KlowdTV

SPI/FilmBox closed a deal with KlowdTV to bring Docustream to the U.S.

Starting this month, KlowdTV subscribers in the U.S. will be able to watch Docustream’s line-up of documentaries and television programming. KlowdTV subscribers will have access to the ad-based digital channel through the KlowdTV Box, Apple TV, VEWD TV, Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, and all iOS or Android devices.

Berkin Ecevit, senior director of Business Development and Sales at SPI International, commented, “We are delighted to partner with KlowdTV, who have surpassed a quarter million active users earlier in the year. The demand has been increasing exponentially for our ad-supported digital channel Docustream, which broadcasts a premium curation of documentaries and lifestyle content, and we are confident that it will enrich KlowdTV’s offering.”

Charles Herring, president of Klowd TV, added, “We are excited to be adding Docustream and its phenomenal documentaries and programming to KlowdTV; as well as providing the Docustream audience access to additional great free programming.”