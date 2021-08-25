Rainmaker Content Inks Sales In Asia For ‘Staged’ And More

Rainmaker Content scored new sales and licensees for its drama and special event programming in Asia.

Staged has been picked up by Star Channel Japan and renewed by Huanxi Media Group in China. Starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen, the series follows the cast of an upcoming production as they try their best to keep up rehearsals under lockdown.

Action-adventure series Professionals was acquired by Disney Networks Group Asia Pacific. The series takes place in a world of international espionage and corporate sabotage in the 21st century’s privately funded space race. A team of experienced professionals investigate the explosion of an advanced medical satellite.

The distributor also signed on new licensees for the Emmy Awards 2021: CATCHPLAY+ for Indonesia and Taiwan, U-NEXT for Japan, and Mediacorp for Singapore.

Karen Wise, head of Sales at Rainmaker Content, remarked, “Asia is an extremely competitive marketplace and we are very pleased to have secured these sales to a number of broadcasters and platforms across the region. Rainmaker has set out to build a portfolio of drama and factual series that has global appeal and these sales confirm the benefit of our strategy.”