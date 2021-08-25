FilmRise Secures AVoD Rights To ‘Line of Duty’

FilmRise signed a deal for the AVoD distribution rights for Line of Duty with Quiver Entertainment.

FilmRise picked up the U.S. AVoD distribution rights to 23 episodes across four seasons of Line of Duty. Created by Jed Mercurio, the police procedural drama series follows Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott, a former authorized firearms office who was transferred to Anti-Corruption Unit 12. Partnered with Detective Constable Kate Fleming, he investigates cases involving allegedly corrupt police officers.

Line of Duty originally premiered on BBC Two in 2012 and moved to BBC One in 2017. The series won the Royal Television Society Award for Best Drama Series and an Edgar Allen Poe Award from Mystery Writers of America.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, remarked, “This award-winning and critically acclaimed series is a wonderful addition to our recently launched British TV OTT channel which provides free top-tier British programming on our FilmRise Streaming Network. So, now for the first time, U.S. fans can enjoy Line of Duty and more without having to subscribe to a streaming service.”