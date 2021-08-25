Film Bridge International Wraps Production On ‘The Requin’

Film Bridge International completed production on the new shark thriller The Requin.

Starring Alicia Silverstone and James Tupper, and directed by Le-Van Kiet, The Requin follows a couple on a romantic getaway that leaves them stranded at sea. After a tropical storm sweeps over their villa, leaving the husband maimed and dying, the wife must fight against the elements in order to survive, all while Great White sharks circle below.

Film Bridge International is a production company based in Santa Monica, California. The company announced that the mechanical Great White shark prop is currently for sale.