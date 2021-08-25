ABS-CBN’s ‘La Promesa’ Debuts In Ecuador

ABS-CBN International Distribution announced that romantic drama Pangako Sa ‘Yo debuted in Ecuador.

Under the title La Promesa, the series aired on the free-TV channel TC Televisión. Starring Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, the series portrays two lovers who defy the turmoil between their families. The Spanish-dubbed series previously was licensed to TC Televisión for a run from April to August 2020.

La Promesa also aired in several other Latin American territories, including Peru with Panamericana Televisión and Color Visión in the Dominican Republic. The romantic drama has been sold 30 times to companies in 22 different countries.

Cesar Diaz from 7A Media commented, “TC Televisión was very satisfied with the performance of both titles of this drama, we have viewers clamoring to see the episodes again on social media.”