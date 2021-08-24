WarnerMedia Confirms HBO Asia Original ‘Who’s By Your Side’ For Late 2021

WarnerMedia will premiere the new Taiwanese series Who’s By Your Side on HBO and HBO GO later this year.

Produced by YD Entertainment, Deepwaters Digital Support and Win Win Entertainment, Who’s By Your Side explores relationship issues and marital challenges. Written and directed by producer Peter Ho, the HBO Asia original series stars Kaiser Chuang, Ning Chang, and Vivian Hsu. The series will be available on HBO and HBO Go in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Magdalene Ew, regional head of Content – Entertainment at WarnerMedia, commented, “This is a collaboration with an outstanding production crew and cast from Taiwan. Who’s By Your Side delves deeply to examine the good and evil inside these fascinating characters and their relationships. We believe this production will enthrall our audiences across Asia and keep them in suspense throughout.”