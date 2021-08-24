Venice Film Festival Showcases Films And Shorts In Web Theatre

The Venice International Film Festival will highlight 22 feature films and 14 short films through the Sala Web Theatre.

The 22 feature-length films will be available for streaming concurrently with their official presentations on the Lido. The selection is drawn from the Out of Competition, Orizzonti, Orizzonti Extra, and Bienalle College Cinema tracks. They will only be accessible to viewers within Italy.

The 14 short films will be available for free viewing. The line-up features two Italian short films, Preghiera della sera (Diario di una passeggiata) by Giuseppe Piccioni and Il turno by Chiara Marotta and Loris Giuseppe Nese.