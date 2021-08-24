Up The Ladder: ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group brought on Maria Sanchez to serve as SVP, Television Licensing for Latin America.

Based in Miami, Florida, Sanchez will lead the global distribution team responsible for Latin America, including Brazil and the Caribbean. She will report to Lisa Kramer, president of International TV Licensing.

An industry veteran, Sanchez joins ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group from Amazon, where she led content strategy for Brazil. She previously spent over a decade at NBCUniversal in a number of roles, and she also oversaw European sales for Alliance Atlantis.