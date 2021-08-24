Shudder Acquires ‘Slapface’ And ‘The Advent Calendar’

AMC Networks’ Shudder picked up two horror films, Slapface and The Advent Calendar.

Written and directed by Patrick Ridremont, The Advent Calendar (pictured) portrays Eva, a former dancer, who is now unable to walk and in a wheelchair. After her friend Sophie gifts her an old wooden antique advent calendar, which triggers good and bad repercussions, Eva will have to decide between walking again or getting rid of the calendar.

Jeremiah Kipp’s Slapface asks the question: Is there a more special relationship than that of a boy and his monster? The film follows Lucas and Tom, after they lost their mother in an accident. Lucas has become fascinated by local myths of a monster in the woods, reciting the rhyme that kids have repeated for generations on his walks by an abandoned hospital. When bullying schoolgirls dare him to go inside, the rhyme comes to life, and as Lucas’ visits become more frequent, the disappearances begin.

Both films will premiere later this month in London as part of FrightFest.

Shudder will release the films in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. The Advent Calendar will premiere on AMC Networks’ streaming service in December 2021, followed by Slapface in 2022.

Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder, said, “Shudder members will have exclusive access to some of the most exciting and compelling festival films in the months ahead. We are excited to debut Patrick Ridremont’s chilling French horror fantasy The Advent Calendar just in time for the holidays and Jeremiah Kipp’s mysterious and eerie Slapface next year.”