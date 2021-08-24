Global Agency Delivers ‘Upgrade’ Format To France

Global Agency announced that Anytime Productions acquired reality game show Upgrade.

Owned by Israeli production company Tanin Productions & TV, Upgrade offers contestants the opportunity to upgrade their old household items by answering trivia questions. The out-of-studio game show is filmed in contestants’ homes, allowing them to compete from the comfort of their own sofas.

The format has broadcast in over 45 territories around the world, including China, India, Turkey, Canada, Spain, and Brazil.

Gili Golan of Tanin Productions & TV commented, “Our worldwide successful format is going to France, Monaco, Switzerland, and Canada soon, and we are sure that the ratings will be high like it has been all around the world. It’s about time that the French people enjoy our wonderful Upgrade.”

A representative from Anytime Productions stated, “Upgrade is a wonderful family that will definitely find its place in the programming schedule of a French broadcaster, thanks to the perfect collaboration with Global Agency.”