‘Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso’ Returns For Second Season On Telemundo Internacional

Telemundo Internacional will debut the second season of Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso on August 26, 2021.

The new season returns with the arrival of Catalina Santana, the eldest daughter of Hilda Santana, who has been gone for 20 years. While she was away, Catalina worked as an undercover DEA agent, married Santiago Sanín, and had two kids. Her return forces her into a world of feelings and confusion in her family.

The series stars Catherine Siachoque, Carmen Villalobos, Fabián Ríos, Carolina Gaitán, and Stephania Duque.

Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso will continue to expose betrayals, thirsts for revenge, and unexpected misfortunes for the Santana family. The series was previously nominated for Best Foreign Language Program at the International Emmys.