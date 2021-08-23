Peacock Orders ‘Irreverent’

Peacock gave a straight-to-series order for Irreverent.

Produced by Matchbox Pictures, part of NBCUniversal International Studios, the drama follows a criminal from Chicago who bungles a heist and is forced to hide as a new church reverent in a small Australian reef town.

Created by Paddy Macrae, Irreverent is a co-production between Peacock and Netflix Australia.

Executive producers on the series are Debbie Lee and Andrew Knight, with Tom Hoffie and Macrae as producers. Macrae, Knight, Andrew Anastasios, and Angela McDonald all serve as writers.