Hollywood Suite Acquires ‘No Roses on a Sailor’s Grave’

Canadian broadcaster Hollywood Suite picked up Go Button Media’s No Roses on a Sailor’s Grave.

No Roses on a Sailor’s Grave tells the moving story of a lost World War II ship and how two strangers recovered the vessel more than 70 years after its disappearance. Patrick Thomas, a veteran telegraphist in the British Royal Navy, took part in D-Day with his vessel LCH185, which helped protect the landing beaches from German attack. Thomas, now in his nineties, vows to find the ship and build a memorial to the missing crew with the help of British archeologist John Henry Phillips. The documentary is scheduled to premiere on November 11, 2021.

CBC and Radio-Canada Distribution secured worldwide rights.

Sharon Stevens, vice president of Programming at Hollywood Suite, commented, “No Roses on a Sailor’s Grave mixes history, personal testimony, and a most unlikely friendship to deliver a memorable and poignant film. This will be essential viewing, and not just for World War II history buffs. With time running out to hear these WWII stories firsthand, we are unlikely to see such a film again.”

Gwen Jones McCauley, director of Global Distribution at CBC & Radio-Canada Distribution, added, “World War II stories continue to resonate with international audiences, and No Roses on a Sailor’s Grave offers a unique personal perspective, grounded by a heartwarming friendship that reminds us of our shared humanity. We are excited to include it in our catalogue of award-winning titles and look forward to sharing this incredible story with audiences around the world.”