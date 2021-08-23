Gusto TV Launches On VIZIO WatchFree+

Gusto TV rolled out in the U.S. on VIZIO’s WatchFree+ streaming service for VIZIO SmartCast TVs.

Gusto TV’s food and culinary channel joins the hundreds of free channels across genres that are accessible to SmartCast audiences. According to VIZIO’s first-party viewership data, minutes viewed on Gusto TV increased by 75 percent since the first quarter of 2021, with monthly viewing time reaching 206 percent year over year.

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, remarked, “Through WatchFree+, VIZIO is expanding viewership for channels like Gusto TV, where viewers can dive into food television. VIZIO is dedicated to helping established streaming channels like Gusto TV discover new audiences using our data-informed approach to programming while driving endless entertainment options for millions of users.”

