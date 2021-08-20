Paramount+ Releases New Series ‘Parot’

Paramount+ premiered its new original series Parot.

Produced by ViacomCBS International Studios, RTVE, and Onza, the political thriller is based on the controversial annulment of the “Parot” doctrine by the Strasbourg Court in 2013. Following the doctrine, murders and other criminals are released from prison. The series begins as several released prisoners show up murdered in the same way as their victims. Two police officers will lead the investigation to discover who the anonymous vigilante is.

Created by Pilar Nadal, Parot stars Adriana Ugarte, Javier Albalá, Ivan Massagué, Blanca Portillo, and Patricia Vico, among others. Rafael Montesinos and Gustavo Ron directed the series.