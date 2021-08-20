iQiyi Announces Launch Of ‘The Ferryman: Legends of Nanyang’

iQiyi held a press conference for the launch of The Ferryman: Legends of Nanyang.

The global streamer shared a 12-minute preview of The Ferryman. iQiyi’s first Southeast Asian Original goes into the underworld with Xia Dong Qing as he and his trusty partners communicate with and help wandering souls. The series will have its global premiere on August 24, 2021. The launch event also featured the star-studded cast: Lawrence Wong, Qi Yuwu, Kate Kinney, Tay Ping Hui, Jeanette Aw, Debbie Goh, Jojo Goh, and Koe Yeet.

iQIyi also showcased special sizzles of Danger Zone and Rainless Love in a Godless Land. Danger Zone is the streamer’s first original Chinese-language prison series that will premiere globally on September 3. Based on mythology from the indigenous Amis tribe, Rainless Love portrays an unlikely romantic relationship between a tour guide and the God of Rain as a countdown to Armageddon begins.

Kuek Yu-Chuang, vice president of International Business at iQiyi, stated, “Appetite for Chinese language content is growing steadily worldwide and iQiyi is paving the path forward. We are truly encouraged by the number of global users who want and are willing to watch Chinese dramas.”

Yu-Chuang continued, “As Chinese content represents a cutting-edge entertainment trend, I’m thrilled to share that our SWEET ON collection, launched in May 2021 saw an encouraging viewership of over 59 million views globally. iQiyi is committed to offering our fans worldwide the best-in-class Chinese language entertainment.”