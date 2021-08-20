International Emmy Nominees Revealed For News & Current Affairs

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees for the 2021 News & Current Affairs categories.

The nominees for the News category include Sky News for “ A Warning from Italy,” Al Jazeera English for “Beirut Blast,” Globo for “Jornal Nacional: COVID-19 in Brazil,” and RT for “Nagorno-Karabakh War: Bloodshed and Path to Ceasefire.”

In the Current Affairs category, the nominees are Kenya’s BBC World Service for “Africa Eye: The Baby Stealers,” the Netherlands’ VPRO Television for “Bureau Buitenland: De Jacht op Gaddafi miljarden” (The Hunt for Gaddafi’s Billions), Darlow Smithson Productions and ITV for “Exposure: In Cold Blood,” and Globo for “Profissão Repórter / Fantástico: COVID-19: The Daily Routine of a Healthcare Team Inside a Public Hospital.”

The winners will be recognized during the online ceremony on September 28, 2021.

Bruce Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, stated, “As the world continues to grapple with the pandemic and unrest every place, access to reliable news is more crucial than ever. We salute the outstanding work and great courage of our nominees for reporting on difficult and sensitive matters, despite the global health crisis and many other obstacles thrown at them.”