Insight TV And Tomorrowland Develop Dance Music Documentary

Insight TV and the music festival Tomorrowland teamed up to develop the documentary Tomorrowland Through the Eyes of Netsky.

Produced in-house by Tomorrowland, the documentary explores the iconic dance music event with DJ and producer Netsky. The documentary also shares unknown secrets of the festival and highlights from over the years.

Tomorrowland Through the Eyes of Netsky will air as part of Insight TV’s special programming block from September 3-5, 2021. The programming will celebrate the festival and include eight DJ sets from the 2019 edition.

Arun Maljaars, vice president of Content & Channels at Insight TV, commented, “As this year’s Tomorrowland Belgium event sadly cannot take place we wanted to create a tribute to the magical festival. And how better to do this than to capture the essence of the event through the eyes of one of the world’s leading DJs – Netsky.”