BBC Select Rolls Out On Struum

Struum has made BBC Select available to its subscribers as part of their monthly subscription.

Struum allows its viewers to access thousands of movies and series from more than 30 streaming services. BBC Select will offer a wide selection of its programming, including current affairs, crime documentaries, and travel and culture series. Programming includes 54 Days: America and the Pandemic, Frat Boys, Escape From Dubai, The Trump Show, Ariana Grande – Live in London, Harry Styles – Live in Manchester, and much more.

With a subscription, Struum offers credits to its subscribers to browse and watch a variety of content across streaming services. Currently, the platform aggregates titles from Tastemade, Tribeca, Dekkoo, Magellan TV, Gusto, Indieflix, Filmbox, Echoboom Sports, Cinedigm, Magnolia Pictures, Little Dot Studios, Group 9, Stingray, and SPI/Filmhub, among others.