Multicom Entertainment Showcases ‘Container Masters’ And More

Multicom Entertainment Group boasts an extensive catalogue of more than 6,000 hours of content, including feature films, specials, and series.

The global distribution company recently acquired home makeover show Container Masters. With a unique twist and a great environmental message, the show features builders who repurpose shipping containers and transform them into beautiful homes.

Additional acquisitions include the Arthur Cohn library. Multicom restored each title from 35mm to 4K UHD. The film library includes Academy Award winners One Day in September from 1999, Black and White in Color from 1976, and Dangerous Moves from 1984.

Multicom is also highlighting music performance television series New Orleans Live, which gives incredible musical artists the best opportunity to shine while introducing New Orleans music and culture, and creature-feature classic Creature from Black Lake, a film about two college students from Chicago who decide to investigate the stories of a Bigfoot-like creature in the area around Black Lake Louisiana.