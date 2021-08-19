MIPCOM Reveals Keynote Speakers

MIPCOM announced its first round of keynote speakers for this year’s international market.

Alex Mahon, CEO of Channel 4, will be in conversation with Bouchra Rejani, founder and CEO of WeMake. Mahon and Rejani will take part in the Women in Leadership keynote super session, highlighting the insights of top female industry leaders on how to embrace and drive change at their company and as a global society.

In addition, Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, will present a keynote on how to leverage the power of broadcast to create groundbreaking entertainment specials. In Social Impact Entertainment: A Global Citizen Keynote, Evans will share a behind-the-scenes look into One World Together At Home and offer insights on Global Citizen’s biggest broadcast project to date, Global Citizen Live.

MIPCOM will take place in-person at the Palais des Festival in Cannes, France, from October 11-14, 2021.

Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM, stated, “These two inspiring keynote sessions are perfect examples of the power of entertainment to drive change for good in our industry and in the world. The reunion of the international television community at MIPCOM this year provides a timely platform for these important issues to take center stage.”