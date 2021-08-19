Gusto TV Signs Content Deal With Australia’s SBS Food

Gusto TV closed a content deal with Australia’s free-to-air food channel SBS Food.

SBS Food offers popular food and culinary content 24 hours a day. As part of the agreement, three cooking series and five culinary holiday specials will head to SBS Food and later to SBS On Demand. The deal covers a total of 67 episodes.

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “SBS Food continues to curate content that celebrates diversity in educating audiences about different cultures. With their commitment to broadcasting multicultural food-related content, a continued partnership with SBS Food is a no-brainer. We’re excited to share the next course in our food programming menu.”