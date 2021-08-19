About Premium Content Delivers ‘The Unusual Suspects’ to Hulu

About Premium Content (APC) inked a deal with Hulu for the new series The Unusual Suspects.

Produced by Aquarius Films for SBS Australia, The Unusual Suspects depicts an entertaining tale about empowerment and female friendship. The comedy drama begins with the elaborate heist of a $16 million necklace taken from self-made businesswoman Roxanne Waters. The following police investigation exposes cracks in the sparkling façade of Eastern Sydney, and the masterminds will have to stop themselves from turning on each other and discover a friendship worth more than diamonds.

Laurent Boissel and Emmanuelle Guilbart, joint-CEOs and Co-Founders at APC, stated, “The Unusual Suspects is a fun female-led drama series which has found an ideal home stateside with our partners at Hulu. We are excited to see this comedic caper from the team at Aquarius Films continue to gain momentum and put women’s and immigrants’ narratives at the forefront of a series in a fresh way.”

Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford, producers for Aquarius Films, added, “We are thrilled that with the support of our wonderful collaboration with APC, The Unusual Suspects will launch in the USA and we couldn’t think of a better home for it than Hulu, who are at the forefront of bold, ambitious television. We hope American audiences enjoy this riotous, hilarious and empowering crime caper which ultimately has an important message at its heart.”