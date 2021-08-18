SPI International Launches Filmstream And Docustream In Netherlands

SPI International expanded the reach of its ad-supported digital channels Docustream and Filmstream with Samsung TV Plus.

As of mid-August, Samsung TV Plus users in the Netherlands will be able to access the hundreds of hours of content from both channels. Docustream features a collection of documentary features and television programming about the mysteries and beauty of the planet, while Filmstream showcases independent world cinema films and classics from directors such as Hitchcock, Kurosawa, Fellini, and more.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International, remarked, “It brings us great pleasure to expand our partnership with Samsung TV Plus to another key Western European market for SPI with the launch of our new documentary AVOD channel Docustream and the well-received Filmstream.”

Twiss added, “Now, Samsung TV Plus viewers in the Netherlands can enjoy some of the best documentary features and world cinema gems acquired from top producers and distributors with specially curated Docustream and Filmstream programming slates.”