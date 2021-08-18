Shudder Presents ‘Behind the Monsters’ Docu-Series

Shudder unveiled its new original docu-series Behind the Monsters.

Produced by Stage 3 Productions, the six-episode series takes a deep dive into cinematic horror icons. Each episode will look at single horror character such as Freddy Kreuger, Jason Voorhees, and Michael Myers, among others. The series will also feature interviews with experts, writers, directors, and talent from the original films.

Executive producers for Behind the Monsters include Phil Nobile Jr., Kelly Ryan and Mark Shostrom.

AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror and the supernatural will premiere the new series on October 26, 2021.

Craig Engler, general manager at Shudder, commented, “In the history of film, only a handful of stars and characters like Mickey Mouse or Marilyn Monroe have risen to the heights of fame to become instantly recognizable the world over. Yet somehow, a small group of monsters who got their start in low-budget horror movies have transcended their humble beginnings to become international pop culture icons. Behind the Monsters will tell the story of their unlikely rise to fame, from the ideas that inspired them to the indelible mark they’ve left on the world.”