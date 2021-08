Maki Kaji, Sudoku’s Guru: 1951-2021

Maki Kaji, the puzzle enthusiast and publisher, died in Tokyo, Japan, on August 10, 2021, at the age of 69.

While Kaji did not invent Sudoku, he did develop its popular modern form in 1984. After dropping out of university and working in a printing company, he began a quarterly puzzle magazine called Nikoli in 1980. Three years later, Kaji founded a company with the same name.

Born in Sapporo, Japan, in 1951, Kaji died due to bile duct cancer.