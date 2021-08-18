DCD Rights Teams Up With Runtime Media On ‘Bridezillas’ Channel

DCD Rights entered a partnership with Runtime Media to offer a channel dedicated to the Bridezillas entertainment franchise.

Produced by September Films for WE TV, Bridezillas presents extreme brides and their beloveds in the run-up to their big day. With more than 200 episodes available, the series follows out-of-control brides as they do whatever it takes for their dream wedding.

The new Bridezillas channel will allow U.K. viewers to watch the highly successful series through Samsung TV Plus and the AVoD streaming platform Pluto TV, with additional deals to be announced soon.

Nicky Davies Williams, CEO, remarked, “Bridezillas is a phenomenal multi-series franchise which is hugely popular in the UK. We decided that a customized channel would be an excellent way to ensure that fans of the show were able to easily access their favorite episodes free-to-air, whenever they wanted. It’s also a great opportunity for those who haven’t already become dedicated followers to find their way to the series.”

Arman Oner, founder and CEO of Runtime, added, “Being that Bridezillas is such a well-known and successful series, we are beyond thrilled to be offering the new, bingeable channel to both our platform partners and fans alike in the U.K.”