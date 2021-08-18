Comcast And ViacomCBS Launch SkyShowtime For European Markets

Comcast Corporation and ViacomCBS partnered to launch a new SVoD service across 20 European territories in 2022.

SkyShowtime will bring together series from the portfolios of NBCUniversal, Sky and ViacomCBS, with titles from Showtime, Nickelodeon, Paramount+, Sky Studios, and Peacock, among others. The platform will feature more than 10,000 hours of entertainment, from new movies and TV seasons of favorite series, family and kids’ entertainment, and more.

At its expected launch in 2022, SkyShowtime will be available in Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

Raffaele Annecchino, president and chief executive officer of ViacomCBS Networks International, commented, “As a complement to our recently announced Paramount+ partnership with Sky in the UK, Italy, and Germany, SkyShowtime represents a huge opportunity to accelerate our market expansion and build a leadership position in SVOD in Europe.”

Dana Strong, group chief executive of Sky, stated, “Our new streaming service, SkyShowtime, will combine the best of the US and Europe with iconic brands and world-class entertainment for millions of consumers in more than 20 new markets in Europe.”

Strong continued, “On the heels of Peacock coming to Sky, this partnership provides an innovative approach to quickly scale internationally and monetize content across Europe. Drawing on the strength of the incredible programming from NBCUniversal, Sky, and ViacomCBS, and powered by Peacock’s platform technology, SkyShowtime will provide a truly compelling lineup for the whole family and strong brand recognition across these regions.”