Abacus Media Rights Secures Sales For ‘Sort Of’

Abacus Media Rights (AMR) scored international sales for the CBC/HBO Max original series Sort Of.

Produced by Sienna Films, Sort Of portrays Sabi Mehboob, a fluid millennial who straddles various identities: bartender at an LGBTQ bookstore/bar, youngest child in a Pakistani family, and de facto parent of a hipster family. Sabi’s best friend 7ven invites them to live and find themselves in the “queerest place in the galaxy,” but Sabi decides instead to stay and care for the children they nanny after their mom has a serious bike accident.

Sort Of will premiere on CBC’s streaming service Gem and CBC TV in Canada in November, and it will be available on HBO Max in the fall.

The comedy series has been sold to Sky for the U.K., Stan for Australia, M6-Téva for France, and the Nordic Entertainment Group for Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Poland and the Baltic countries.

Sphere Media serves as worldwide distributor, with AMR handling international sales.

Jonathan Ford, managing director at AMR comments, “Sort Of is a big-hearted comedy drama of our time with wide appeal. We’re delighted that many of the world’s leading platforms and broadcasters have already acquired the series and look forward to announcing further sales in the coming weeks.”