Up The Ladder: Arrested Industries

Arrested Industries made two new senior appointments to its team.

Judy Levenson has been brought on as SVP Sales to oversee unscripted and scripted content sales in North America. A highly regard international industry executive, she joins the company after serving as principal at Leverage Media. She also previously held content and sales roles at Litton Entertainment, Scott Brothers Entertainment, and National Geographic Channel, among others.

Mette Kanne-Behrendsen has joined as SVP of Acquisitions to be responsible for unscripted content. She previously served as SVP of Acquisitions at NENT Studios UK, before its acquisition by All3Media. She also held positions at Off the Fence and Modern Times Group.

Merrily Ross, CEO of Unscripted at Arrested Industries, stated, “We are still a relatively new business, so are absolutely thrilled to have attracted two such experienced, well-connected and popular senior executives as Mette and Judy.”

Kanne-Behrendsen said, “Arrested Industries is evolving into a very distinctive, contemporary agency, and I’m excited to be able to reach out to my network of producers and introduce them to new opportunities for partnership.”

Levenson, added, “I am thrilled to be working with Anthony [Kimble, co-CEO], Merrily and the rest of the team, with a focus on growing the Arrested Industries brand and footprint in North America. Now feels like the perfect time for its fresh approach, big personality, and genuinely exciting programming, drawn from both traditional and emerging content markets.”