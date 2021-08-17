Noticias Telemundo Presents Interview With Drugpin Felix Gallardo

Noticias Telemundo will premiere an exclusive interview with convicted Mexican drug lord Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo on August 18, 2021.

Known as “The Boss of Bosses,” Félix Gallardo is currently serving a 37-year sentence for the 1985 killing of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent, Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. Before being caught in 1989, he led the Guadalajara cartel, which was believed to control over half of the cocaine shipped through Mexico to the U.S.

A preview of the interview will debut tonight, August 17, on Noticias Telemundo.