NATPE Reschedules Streaming Plus Event

NATPE decided to postpone NATPE Streaming Plus to November 10, 2021.

NATPE Streaming Plus will present industry executives with a platform to discuss the state of streaming media. The one-day summit will return as a hybrid event at the W Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

The organizer reported overwhelming industry interest, with this year’s pre-registration and partnership commitments outperforming the 2019 in-person event.