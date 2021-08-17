Fubo Sports To Premiere ‘Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. And Hatch’

Fubo Sports Network will stream the first season of Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O and Hatch on August 22, 2021.

Hosted by NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens and former NFL wide receiver Matthew Hatchette, Getcha Popcorn Ready features celebrity guests for conversations about everything from sports to entertainment. The series brings to TV the popular podcast hosted by T.O. and Hatch.

Fubo Sports Network will distribute the series as a vodcast and audio podcast series.

T.O. and Hatch stated, “We love what Fubo Sports Network is building, and we’re excited for Getcha Popcorn Ready to be a part of it. With Fubo playing quarterback, we know we’re gonna put up some huge numbers.”

Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Sports Network and Original Programming, commented, “We’re focused on building an original programming slate of vodcast/podcasts hosted by iconic athletes with a fresh point of view that fans want to hear. Getcha Popcorn Ready fits perfectly with this approach, and we are so thrilled that Terrell and Matt have joined the Fubo Sports Network family.”