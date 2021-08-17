Electric Entertainment Inks Distribution Deal With VIZIO

Electric Entertainment announced the hard launch of its OTT app and linear channel ElectricNOW.

In conjunction with the hard launch, the ElectricNOW app is available across all VIZIO SmartCast televisions. SmartCast users will be able to watch Electric Entertainment’s produced content, including Leverage, The Librarians, and The Outpost, and Heavy.

Recently, Electric Entertainment also announced marathons on ElectricNOW for Leverage and The Outpost, scheduled to coincide with the streaming and broadcasting of new episodes and seasons.

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, commented, “We soft-launched ElectricNOW in spring of 2020. The consumer feedback and corresponding viewership has been well beyond expectations. We originally set out to create a hub where we could aggregate all of our various fan bases from Leverage, The Librarians, The Outpost, Almost Paradise, and all of our podcast subscribers into a single space. Now with the App being available to this incredibly large consumer base via VIZIO SmartCast, we are reaching a much broader, more mainstream audience, picking up new fans along the way.”

Chris Tanquary, director of Business Development & Partnerships for VIZIO, added, “With the addition of ElectricNOW to SmartCast, we are continuing VIZIO’s mission to provide our audiences with endless entertainment. ElectricNOW’s hard launch is a great step in that effort, and gives SmartCast users access to their exciting original and acquired content.”