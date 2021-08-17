BlackBox Multimedia And Boutique Filmes Enter Co-Pro Deal For ‘Nemesis’

BlackBox Multimedia and Boutique Filmes signed a co-production deal for Nemesis.

Based on investigative reporter Misha Glenny’s Nemesis: One Man and the Battle for Rio, the series is based on the true-life story of Antonio Francisco Lopes, who became “Nem,” the king of one of Rio’s biggest slums and Brazil’s most wanted criminal. The series portrays a man driven to crime in order to pay the medical bills of his sick daughter.

Giuliano Papadia, CEO and Creative Director of BlackBox Multimedia, remarked, “We’re always looking for stories with a strong local heart but that will speak to audiences all over the world. It’s about striking a balance between authenticity and universality, and when we read Nemesis we knew we had found both. Nem’s story is a Brazilian story, but it is also the story of a father, of a family, of a community. We’re excited to partner with the team at Boutique Filmes and with Misha Glenny and bring this series to Brazil and to the world.”

Gustavo Mello, executive producer and co-owner of Boutique Filmes, noted, “It’s a unique opportunity be able to produce a local story with such a powerful international angle and be leaned by a hit maker as Misha. It’s a bold approach, that goes beyond other series that takes place in Brazilian slums, a deep dive into one of the most intriguing and ambiguous Brazilian characters. We couldn’t be happier to have BlackBox partner with us on this huge production”.

Glenny, who will write for the series, added, “From the minute I started talking to them, it was clear BlackBox and Boutique understood exactly what the human dimensions of Nem’s incredible story are. It is a joy to be working with them.”